GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Up 74.9% in July

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the June 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter.

GRNV stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

