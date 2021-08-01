Growth DeFi Price Up 37.6% This Week (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $10.61 or 0.00025570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.00789684 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,226 coins and its circulating supply is 341,652 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.