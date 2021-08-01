GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. GSI Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GSIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 129,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
About GSI Technology
