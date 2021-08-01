Handshake Market Cap Hits $75.61 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $75.61 million and $276,161.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,180.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.29 or 0.06253727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.49 or 0.01322218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00353368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00125656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.51 or 0.00591339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00355406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00295712 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,388,545 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

