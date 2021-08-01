Havens Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 146,000 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Welbilt makes up approximately 2.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of WBT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 213.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.