Havens Advisors LLC Invests $590,000 in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Talend accounts for about 0.5% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 40 North Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 22.8% in the first quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,148,000 after purchasing an additional 592,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 249.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 999,140 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at about $52,205,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at about $41,366,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Talend by 818.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 571,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND remained flat at $$65.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 490.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.