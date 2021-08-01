Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

