HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Down 42.8% in July

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

HDB traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 626,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.