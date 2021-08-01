H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $34.03 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

