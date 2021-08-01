Head to Head Survey: Yalla Group (YALA) and The Competition

Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yalla Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yalla Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group Competitors -16.12% -18.08% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yalla Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yalla Group Competitors 895 3747 7888 261 2.59

Yalla Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.71%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Yalla Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million $3.21 million -653.00 Yalla Group Competitors $6.57 billion $1.38 billion 58.50

Yalla Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yalla Group rivals beat Yalla Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

