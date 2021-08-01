Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 160.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of PEAK opened at $36.97 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

