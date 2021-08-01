HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

