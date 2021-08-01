HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

HEICO stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. 153,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86. HEICO has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

