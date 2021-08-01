HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €100.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

