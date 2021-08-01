Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

