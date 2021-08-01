Hellenic Coin Trading Up 0.4% This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00354090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

