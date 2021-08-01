Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post $72.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.08 million to $74.10 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.