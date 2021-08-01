Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 896,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
HTBK stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $651.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $8,888,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.