Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 896,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

HTBK stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $651.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $8,888,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

