Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 314,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,764. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

