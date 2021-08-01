Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. 16,465,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

