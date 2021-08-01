Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 854 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.