Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HESAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $152.94. 12,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $154.26.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

