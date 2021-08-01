Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

