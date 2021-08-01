Hexagon AB (publ)’s (HXGBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

