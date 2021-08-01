Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce $359.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

