Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of HLT opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

