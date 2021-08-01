Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $126.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

HLT stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 243.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 41.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

