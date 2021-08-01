Hive (HIVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.91 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $165.65 million and $19.91 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 410,151,706 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

