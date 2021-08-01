HM Payson & Co. Buys 600 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.54 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

