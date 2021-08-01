HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

