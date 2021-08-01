HM Payson & Co. Has $237,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

