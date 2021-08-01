Hoge Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and $1.77 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00054620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00790042 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087272 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,495,329,121 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

