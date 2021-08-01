Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price objective (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.