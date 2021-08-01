Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

HON stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.84. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

