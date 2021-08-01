Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.93 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $233.79. 2,237,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

