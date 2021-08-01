HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.4 days.

HRIBF stock remained flat at $$61.70 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.77. HORIBA has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

