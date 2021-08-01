Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HBNC opened at $16.71 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 32.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

