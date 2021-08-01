Horizon Global (HZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

In other news, CEO Terry Gohl bought 7,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

