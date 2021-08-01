H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 2,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.