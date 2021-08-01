HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,265.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $5.66 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $528.47 million, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

