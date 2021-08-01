HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 40,281 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

