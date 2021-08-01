HRT Financial LP Invests $130,000 in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGEN stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $464.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

