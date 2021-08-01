HRT Financial LP Makes New $165,000 Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $26,366,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $22,600,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $9,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

FWAA opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.