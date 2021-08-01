HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 39,356 Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

