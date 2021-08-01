HRT Financial LP Takes $123,000 Position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of Verb Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERB. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

