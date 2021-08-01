HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Overseas Shipholding Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,834,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 588.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $231.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.37. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

