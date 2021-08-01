Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.28. 304,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.