Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

