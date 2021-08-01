Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $219.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $200.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.48. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

