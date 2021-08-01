Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.89. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

